Utah surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths

(ABC4) – On Thursday, March 11, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 646 new coronavirus cases.
There are 23 newly reported deaths, with 15 occuring before February 11, 2021.
A total of 376,973 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,273,483 people have been tested, an increase of 8,139.
UDOH reports 3,971,360 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,923 since yesterday.
The state reports 96,681 total vaccines administered which is 34,290 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.44%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.03%.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 524 per day.
There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,014.
Officials report 2,015 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|376,973
|376,327
|Total people tested
|2,273,483
|2,265,344
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,015
|1,992
|Vaccines administered
|936,681
|902,391
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|167
|175
|Total hospitalizations
|15,014
|14,986
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.
Transmission index as of March 11, 2021