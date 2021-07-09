Utah surpasses 2.9M vaccines administered, adds 655 COVID-19 cases

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 655 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 9.

There are five new virus-related deaths since yesterday, with one reported on May 21 being removed after further review by health officials.

A total of 418,976 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,825,596 people tested. This is an increase of 4,426.

UDOH reports a total of 5,157,014 total tests, an increase of 7,624 tests.

In total, 2,902,020 total vaccines have been administered, which is 6,320 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 411 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.8%.

There are 237 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,757.

UDOH is reporting 2,393 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 8