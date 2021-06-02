Utah surpasses 2.6M COVID-19 vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 2.
There are three new new virus-related deaths, with one occurring before May 2, 2021.
A total of 406,482 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,697,175 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,904 people since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,934,972 total tests, an increase of 6,347 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,602,355 total vaccines have been administered, which is 6,443 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 46.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 38.1% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 202 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.
There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,863.
UDOH is reporting 2,305 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|406,482
|406,282
|Total people tested
|2,697,175
|2,694,271
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,305
|2,302
|Vaccines administered
|2,602,355
|2,595,912
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|136
|130
|Total hospitalizations
|16,863
|16,835
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.