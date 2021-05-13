Utah surpasses 2.35M COVID-19 vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 13.

There are six new virus-related death, with three of these deaths occurring before April 13, 2021.

A total of 401,669 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,623,583 people tested. This is an increase of 6,562 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,781,911 total tests. This is an increase of 14,677 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,355,333 vaccines have been administered, which is 14,578 more than yesterday. In total, 33.8% of all Utahns are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 328 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 152 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,467.

Officials report 2,255 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 401,669 401,251 Total people tested 2,623,583 2,617,021 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,255 2,249 Vaccines administered 2,355,333 2,340,755 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 152 142 Total hospitalizations 16,467 16,435

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13