Utah surpasses 1,800 total COVID-19 related deaths

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, February 17, the Utah Department of Health reports 901 new coronavirus cases.

There are 10 new deaths with six of the deaths occurring before February 1, 2021. UDOH adds that the Salt Lake County death reported on Tuesday has been removed after it was determined that the case was not a Utah resident.

A total of 363,248 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,136,588 people have been tested, an increase of 7,063.

UDOH reports 3,631,393 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 20,286 since yesterday.

The state reports 551,068 total vaccines administered which is 18,083 more than yesterday. Of those, 377,143 are first doses while 173,925 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.13%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 845 per day.

There are 263 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,294.

Officials report 1,806 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 44-65, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Changes are coming to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index. The Utah Department of Health announced the changes on February 12. They will go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.