UTAH (ABC4) – It’s a milestone many health experts saw coming.

Utah officially surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, at 1,004,426 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state says 4,884 Utahns have died due to COVID-19.

DHHS reported an additional 6,870 new cases, along with 15 new deaths over the last seven days.

This staggering milestone comes as the BA.5 Omicron variant continues causing case counts to soar across the country.