Utah surpasses 1.6M vaccine doses administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 483 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 8.
There are 10 new reported deaths from the virus, with four occurring before March 18, 2021.
A total of 388,909 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total 2,431,305 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,848 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,339,948 total tests, an increase of 16,029 since yesterday.
In total, 1,603,855 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 42,688 since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 399 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,698 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.
Officials report 2,149 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|388,909
|388,426
|Total people tested
|2,431,305
|2,424,457
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,149
|2,139
|Vaccines administered
|1,603,855
|1,561,167
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|138
|140
|Total hospitalizations
|15,698
|15,675
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.