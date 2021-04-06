Utah surpasses 1.5M COVID-19 vaccines administered

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 6.

There are four new reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 387,814 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,417,211 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,018 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,305,397 total tests, an increase of 10,662 since yesterday.

In total, 1,526,353 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 28,314 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 387 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,656 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,137 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:

Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 387,814 387,514 Total people tested 2,417,211 2,413,193 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,137 2,133 Vaccines administered 1,526,353 1,498,039 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 130 121 Total hospitalizations 15,656 15,625

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 1, 2021