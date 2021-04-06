Utah surpasses 1.5M COVID-19 vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 6.
There are four new reported deaths from the virus.
A total of 387,814 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total 2,417,211 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,018 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,305,397 total tests, an increase of 10,662 since yesterday.
In total, 1,526,353 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 28,314 since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 387 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,656 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.
Officials report 2,137 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|387,814
|387,514
|Total people tested
|2,417,211
|2,413,193
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,137
|2,133
|Vaccines administered
|1,526,353
|1,498,039
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|130
|121
|Total hospitalizations
|15,656
|15,625
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
