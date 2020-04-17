1  of  2
Live Now
Salt Lake County officials make announcement on county’s stay at home order DA Sim Gill to determine if officer was justified in July 2019 shooting, killing of suspect

Utah State Parks reopen to non-county residents

Coronavirus Updates

by: Lindsey Peterson

Posted: / Updated:
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK_1552869580391.jpg.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After being closed to non-county residents for weeks, Utah State Parks will open to all visitors regardless of what county they live in. This announcement excludes state parks that belong in counties that are under local health order restrictions.

The announcement came Friday during the state’s coronavirus briefing. Gov. Gary Herbert also said that he hopes all Utah State Parks can open soon.

On March 28, Gov. Herbert issued a directive that banned non-county residents into Utah State Parks. The previous announcement resulted in hundreds of visitors being turned away at state park gates.

While Utah State Parks will reopen, the governor says he also hopes to reopen National Parks to Utahns.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss