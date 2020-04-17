Utah State Parks reopen to non-county residents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After being closed to non-county residents for weeks, Utah State Parks will open to all visitors regardless of what county they live in. This announcement excludes state parks that belong in counties that are under local health order restrictions.

The announcement came Friday during the state’s coronavirus briefing. Gov. Gary Herbert also said that he hopes all Utah State Parks can open soon.

Beginning today, Utah State Parks will be open to all visitors — except those state parks under local health order restrictions. Local orders and directives can be found at: https://t.co/zhAzuzsMtO pic.twitter.com/T8h6khJcTS — Utah State Parks (@UtahStateParks) April 17, 2020

On March 28, Gov. Herbert issued a directive that banned non-county residents into Utah State Parks. The previous announcement resulted in hundreds of visitors being turned away at state park gates.

While Utah State Parks will reopen, the governor says he also hopes to reopen National Parks to Utahns.

