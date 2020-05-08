Live Now
Utah State Fair still scheduled to take place in September

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 165th annual Utah State Fair intends to open this September amid the ongoing battle with the coronavirus. The State Fair is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 and will take place through Sept. 20. Annual events such as a demolition derby, concerts and rodeos are still scheduled to take place as well.

State Fair officials say the safety of their guests, employees, partners and artists is their highest priority during this time. Officials say they are monitoring the coronavirus situation and will continue to work alongside public officials and health officials to implement best practices.

For more information and continued updates on the 2020 Utah State Fair, visit www.UtahStateFair.com.

