Utah starts March with 257 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

(ABC4) – On Monday, March 1, the Utah Department of Health reports 257 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths.

A total of 371,492 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,208,924 people have been tested, an increase of 3,133.

UDOH reports 3,813,782 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 6,517 since yesterday.

The state reports 721,029 total vaccines administered which is 4,493 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 636 per day.

There are 214 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,724.

Officials report 1,940 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 371,492 371,235 Total people tested 2,208,924 2,205,791 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,940 1,935 Vaccines administered 721,029 716,536 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 214 203 Total hospitalizations 14,724 14,695

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah's COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.