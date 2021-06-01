Utah starts June with no new COVID-19 deaths, 112 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 1.

There are no new new virus-related deaths.

A total of 406,282 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,694,271 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,452 people since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,928,625 total tests, an increase of 3,630 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,595,912 total vaccines have been administered, which is 1,756 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 213 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,835.

UDOH is reporting 2,302 total deaths.

﻿ Today Today Total Utahns testing positive 406,282 406,170 Total people tested 2,694,271 2,691,819 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,302 2,302 Vaccines administered 2,595,912 2,594,156 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 130 131 Total hospitalizations 16,835 16,822

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

