Utah starts June with no new COVID-19 deaths, 112 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 1.

There are no new new virus-related deaths.

A total of 406,282 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,694,271 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,452 people since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,928,625 total tests, an increase of 3,630 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,595,912 total vaccines have been administered, which is 1,756 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 213 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%. 

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,835. 

UDOH is reporting 2,302 total deaths. 

﻿TodayToday
Total Utahns testing positive406,282406,170
Total people tested2,694,2712,691,819
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3022,302
Vaccines administered2,595,9122,594,156
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19130131
Total hospitalizations16,83516,822

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 27
Image

