Utah schools are out the rest of the year, what does that mean for high school graduations?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Herbert and Utah State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson announced on Tuesday Utah schools would remain closed through the rest of the year, leaving high school seniors wondering just how they will be able to have their graduation ceremonies.

Jeff Haney, spokesperson for the Canyon’s School District, said they have been discussing how to handle high school graduations prior to the governor’s announcement as a precaution.

Canyons District, like other school districts around the state, are in the process of coming up with different solutions and those decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks.

Options right now range from a digital graduation to postponing the actual ceremony to a later date. All of which Haney said will be discussed in their upcoming meetings, along with how to handle fees associated with fees.

Additionally, Haney said they will be taking input from their community through their School Community Councils.

Related: Will Utah’s high school seniors still get their diplomas?

Haney wants others to know they are doing all they can to come up with the best possible solutions and are asking for some patience while they work to make their decision.

Sandra Riesgraf, spokesperson for the Jordan School District said the board is expected to discuss some options tonight during their meeting which can be watched at jordandistrict.org.

ABC4 News has created a unique way for showcase our senior class of 2020. We are asking for others to be apart of our 2020 digital year book by sending us a class photo. You can go to our website to submit your name, where you’re from, what high school you attend and a paragraph telling us about you and your accomplishments.