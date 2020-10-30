Utah reports record single-day increase of 2,292 new COVID-19 cases Friday, death toll reaches over 600

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Oct. 30, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,292 additional cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert released the following statement:

“While it is true that Utah’s COVID-19 mortality rate is substantially lower than the national rate, we must not become numb to what these numbers mean for our communities — for those infected, for everyone who loves them. Assuming a 5 percent hospitalization rate, and a 0.5 percent fatality rate, we would see 115 hospitalizations and 11 deaths, just from the nearly 2,300 cases we are announcing today. This will cause increasing strain on our already overworked medical professionals, and leave even more families with an empty chair at their dinner table. And that is to say nothing of the long-term effects many more of these Utahns will face, even as they recover. We cannot be too cautious in our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The state health department reported 1,073,637 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 10,346 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,622 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.2%.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 112,932 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 601

There are 318 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,395.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.