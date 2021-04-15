Utah reports over 40K COVID-19 vaccines administered since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 456 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 15.

There is one newly reported death from the virus.

A total of 391,633 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,470,828 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,124 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,433,684 total tests, an increase of 18,714 since yesterday.

In total, 1,808,824 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 40,578 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 390 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 146 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,859 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,162 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 391,633 391,177 Total people tested 2,470,828 2,463,704 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,162 2,161 Vaccines administered 1,808,824 1,768,246 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 146 148 Total hospitalizations 15,859 15,838

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15