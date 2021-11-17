Utah reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,219 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 17, and 13 new deaths.

Here are today’s numbers.

Cases

With 2,219 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 579,376.

Of today’s new cases, 495 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 278 cases in children ages 5-10, 105 cases in children ages 11-13, and 112 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,974,270 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 13,338 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,863,416 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,518.

UDOH reports a total of 7,027,216 total tests, an increase of 26,152 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,674 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,273.

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,398 total deaths. One death from November 12 has been removed.

Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 15-24, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor*** Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Rich County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male,older than 85. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 579,376 577,247 Total people tested 3,863,416 3,850,898 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,398 3,386 Vaccines administered 3,974,270 3,960,932 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 557 569 Total hospitalizations 25,273 25,182

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 12