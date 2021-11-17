Utah reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,219 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 17, and 13 new deaths.
Here are today’s numbers.
Cases
With 2,219 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 579,376.
Of today’s new cases, 495 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 278 cases in children ages 5-10, 105 cases in children ages 11-13, and 112 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,974,270 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 13,338 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,863,416 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,518.
UDOH reports a total of 7,027,216 total tests, an increase of 26,152 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,674 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.9%.
Hospitalizations
There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,273.
Deaths
There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,398 total deaths. One death from November 12 has been removed.
- Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 15-24, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor***
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Rich County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male,older than 85. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|579,376
|577,247
|Total people tested
|3,863,416
|3,850,898
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,398
|3,386
|Vaccines administered
|3,974,270
|3,960,932
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|557
|569
|Total hospitalizations
|25,273
|25,182