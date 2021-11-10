Utah reports over 1.5K new cases, a dozen more COVID deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 10, and 12 new deaths.
Cases
With 1,531 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 567,665.
Of today’s new cases, 330 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 77 cases in children ages 11-13, and 81 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 3,874,399 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 21,016 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,799,714 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,908.
UDOH reports a total of 6,894,281 total tests, an increase of 26,544 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,608 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.
Hospitalizations
There are 571 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,791.
Deaths
There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,325 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown hospital or LTCF status
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|567,665
|566,134
|Total people tested
|3,799,714
|3,786,806
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,325
|3,313
|Vaccines administered
|3,874,399
|3,853,383
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|571
|583
|Total hospitalizations
|24,791
|24,713