Utah reports over 1.5K new cases, a dozen more COVID deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 10, and 12 new deaths.

Cases

With 1,531 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 567,665.

Of today’s new cases, 330 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 77 cases in children ages 11-13, and 81 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,874,399 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 21,016 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,799,714 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,908.

UDOH reports a total of 6,894,281 total tests, an increase of 26,544 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,608 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.

Hospitalizations

There are 571 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,791.

Deaths

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,325 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown hospital or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 567,665 566,134 Total people tested 3,799,714 3,786,806 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,325 3,313 Vaccines administered 3,874,399 3,853,383 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 571 583 Total hospitalizations 24,791 24,713

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 8