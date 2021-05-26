Utah reports no new COVID-19 deaths, second day in a row

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 26.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 405,078 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

A total of 2,674,942 people tested. This is an increase of 4,525 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,893,026 total tests. This is an increase of 8,916 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,542,470 total vaccines administered which is 12,807 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 239 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%. 

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,729. 

Officials report 2,292 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive405,078404,810
Total people tested2,674,9422,670,417
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2922,292
Vaccines administered2,542,4702,529,663
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19145137
Total hospitalizations16,72916,704

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah