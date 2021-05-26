Utah reports no new COVID-19 deaths, second day in a row

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 26.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 405,078 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,674,942 people tested. This is an increase of 4,525 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,893,026 total tests. This is an increase of 8,916 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,542,470 total vaccines administered which is 12,807 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 239 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,729.

Officials report 2,292 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 405,078 404,810 Total people tested 2,674,942 2,670,417 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,292 2,292 Vaccines administered 2,542,470 2,529,663 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 145 137 Total hospitalizations 16,729 16,704

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20