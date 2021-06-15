Utah reports no new COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 237 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 15.

There are no new virus-related deaths for the third day in a row.

A total of 409,964 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,743,511 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,909 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,016,066 total tests, an increase of 5,015 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,751,008 total vaccines have been administered, 12,515 more than yesterday. According to UDOH, 48.4% of all Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 41.2% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 274 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,134.

UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 409,964 409,727 Total people tested 2,743,511 2,740,602 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,323 2,323 Vaccines administered 2,751,008 2,738,493 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 153 153 Total hospitalizations 17,134 17,103

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9