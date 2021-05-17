Utah reports less than 170 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Monday

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 164 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 402,731 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,640,203 people tested. This is an increase of 2,423 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,817,295 total tests have been completed, an increase of 4,565 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,411,343 total vaccines have been administered, which is 3,492 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 311 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 148 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,532. 

Officials report 2,259 total deaths, the same as yesterday.

  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive402,731402,567
Total people tested2,640,2032,637,780
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2592,258
Vaccines administered2,411,3432,407,851
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19148153
Total hospitalizations16,53216,519

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah