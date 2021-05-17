Utah reports less than 170 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 164 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 402,731 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,640,203 people tested. This is an increase of 2,423 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,817,295 total tests have been completed, an increase of 4,565 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,411,343 total vaccines have been administered, which is 3,492 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 311 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 148 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,532.

Officials report 2,259 total deaths, the same as yesterday.

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 402,731 402,567 Total people tested 2,640,203 2,637,780 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,259 2,258 Vaccines administered 2,411,343 2,407,851 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 148 153 Total hospitalizations 16,532 16,519

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13