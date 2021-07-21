Utah reports largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since Feb., UDOH reacts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 873 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 21. This is the largest single-day increase since February 2021.

In addition to today’s numbers, state health officials included this statement:

“We have the tool to end the disruption and inconveniences of COVID-19 on our lives and the economy – vaccination. More than 186 million Americans have chosen to get vaccinated under the most intense safety monitoring in history. In Utah, more than 1.6 million Utahns have had at least one dose and 1.4 million are fully vaccinated. Nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now among those who have chosen to not get vaccinated.

Studies from across the globe continue to show the vaccines work. They are safe and effective. Serious side effects are rare. The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of getting the vaccine AND getting COVID-19 as a disease. Vaccination is a safer, more effective, and longer-lasting way to build immunity, including for those who have already been diagnosed with COVID. Vaccination is key to keeping our children in school and free from the disruptions to their learning and extracurricular activities that we experienced last school year. Choosing to get vaccinated will protect your family, our schools, and communities.

We ask all Utahns to carefully consider getting vaccinated and to seek out credible information about the vaccines from their healthcare provider and reputable health organizations. Vaccinations are FREE and available to anyone 12 and older. There are hundreds of vaccine providers across the state. More information can be found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.”

In mid-February, Utah reported over 1,100 new cases as a single-day increase.

There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday, with one occurring before July 1, 2021.

A total of 425,603 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,872,453 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,004.

UDOH reports a total of 5,236,674 total tests, an increase of 9,335 since yesterday.

In total, 2,963,291 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,434 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 622 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.32%.

There are 295 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,204.

UDOH is reporting 2,424 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 425,603 424,730 Total people tested 2,872,453 2,867,449 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,424 2,420 Vaccines administered 2,963,291 2,956,857 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 295 293 Total hospitalizations 18,204 18,170

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 15