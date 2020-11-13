Utah: 2,150 new COVID-19 cases Friday are ‘artificially low’ due to technical issues, 14 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Nov 13, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,150 additional cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

The following state was released by the Utah Health Department regarding Friday’s numbers:

“We are experiencing significant technical difficulties with the data system we use to run our daily case count and test data. The case count and testing data presented below were compiled prior to the system malfunctioning early this morning. As a result, today’s case counts and tests reported are incomplete and are artificially low. The remainder of yesterday’s cases and tests will be added to our report tomorrow. This will make tomorrow’s reported cases and tests appear higher.

Data on hospitalizations and deaths are generated from another system, and are not impacted.“

The state health department reported 1,121,6706 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 12,157 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,616 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.5%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 145,789 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 701.

There are 473 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,591.

Gov. Herbert declares new state of emergency, issues 4 new restrictions



COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.Q&A: Utah’s new COVID-19 restrictions

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.