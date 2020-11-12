Utah reports a record single-day increase of 3,919 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, nine more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Thursday, Nov 12, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 3,919 additional cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths.

The state health department reported 1,204,549 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 13,926 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,738 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.2%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 143,639 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 687.

There are 468 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,487.



COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.Q&A: Utah’s new COVID-19 restrictions

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.