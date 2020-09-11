656 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one death, Dr. Dunn makes statement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, Sept. 11, the Utah Department of Health reports 656 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and one new death.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 56,675 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 707,807 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 4,041 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 402 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.0%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 431.

Dr Dunn, added a statement to the numbers:

“Today’s caseload growth is the largest daily net increase we have reported since late July. We are looking closely at the numbers, and want to reiterate, as we have throughout this response, that one day of data does not necessarily indicate a trend.

Our initial analysis has provided some insights on the newly reported cases:

-73% are from Salt Lake County (40%) and Utah County (33%)

-40% are among children and young adults ages 15-24

Additionally, many testing locations were closed Monday for Labor Day and Tuesday due to the wind storm. It’s possible people who would have been tested Monday and Tuesday waited until later in the week to be tested, resulting in an increase in the number of positive cases identified today.

Even with today’s increase, our 7-day rolling average of 403 cases per day is still lower than last Friday’s 7-day rolling average of 409 cases per day.”

Positive Cases Sept. 11

Lab Confirmed Cases Sept. 11

Hospital Survey Sept. 11



Community Outbreaks Sept. 11

Epidemic Curve Sept. 11

Total Residents Living with COVID-19 Sept 11

Seven-Day Rolling Average Sept 11

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,288 hospitalized cases. There are 123 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

48,021 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality, records click the link.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “orange/moderate” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green. The governor paused a further release of any restrictions after recent surge in cases.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 10, 2020

Flatten the curve

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.