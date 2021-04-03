Utah reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, 31K more vaccine doses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Health reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There is one new reported death from the virus.

A total of 386,997 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,405,866 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,456 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,281,747 total tests, an increase of 12,801 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 406 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 132 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,593 Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

1,481,363 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 31,000 since yesterday.

Officials report 2,132 total deaths, with one new death since yesterday:

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 386,997 386,550 Total people tested 2,405,866 2,400,410 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,132 2,131 Vaccines administered 1,481,363 1,450,263 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 132 138 Total hospitalizations 15,593 15,573

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

