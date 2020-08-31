Utah reports 253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, Aug. 31, the Utah Department of Health reports 253 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths. This is the third day in a row where no new deaths have been reported.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 52,107 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 659,855 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 4,348 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 388 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9%

The state’s death toll due to the virus remains at 407.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,093 hospitalized cases. There are 125 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

43,990 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “orange/moderate” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green. The governor paused a further release of any restrictions after recent surge in cases.

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.

Find more info at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/.