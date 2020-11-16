Utah reports 1,971 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 5 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, Nov. 16, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,971 additional cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths.

The state health department reported 1,254,258 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 9,523 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,949 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.6%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 723.

There are 503 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,859.

Gov. Herbert declares new state of emergency, issues 4 new restrictions



COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.Q&A: Utah’s new COVID-19 restrictions

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.