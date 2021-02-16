Utah reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 591 new cases

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, February 16, the Utah Department of Health reports 591 new coronavirus cases.

There is one new deaths.

A total of 362,347 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,129,525 people have been tested, an increase of 4,015.

UDOH reports 3,611,107 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 9,985 since yesterday.

The state reports 532,985 total vaccines administered which is 7,952 more than yesterday. Of those, 368,210 are first doses while 164,775 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.42%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 950 per day.

There are 272 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,239.

Officials report 1,797 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 362,347 361,756 (+591) Total people tested 2,129,525 2,125,510 (+4,015) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,797 1,796 (+1) Vaccines administered 532,985 525,033 (+7,952) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 272 274 (-2) Total hospitalizations 14,239 14,209 (+30)

Changes are coming to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index. The Utah Department of Health announced the changes on February 12. They will go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.