UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic, millions in federal funding will be heading Utah’s way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing an additional Public Assistance fund of $4.37 million to aid Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 response.

FEMA has already provided Utah with over $217 million for its ongoing COVID-19 response efforts. The assistance was made under a major disaster declaration announced on April, 4 2020.

The funds will reimburse Salt Lake County for costs related to staffing and materials for emergency coordination centers along with information collection, modeling and research support for the county’s COVID-19 efforts.

“For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly,” says FEMA. “These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.”

To learn more about the Public Assistance Program, click here.