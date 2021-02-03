Utah reaches 350K total confirmed COVID-19 cases

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, February 3, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,591 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

There are 12 new deaths. Three of the deaths being reported today occurred prior to Jan. 14, 2021.

A total of 350,000 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,044,811 total tests administered. This is an increase of 9,149 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 345,179 vaccines administered, up 19,722 from yesterday. Of those, 255,768 are first doses while 69,689 are second doses.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,334 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.6%.

There are 352 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,648.

Officials report 1,697 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 350,000 348,409 (+1,591) Total tests administered in Utah 2,044,811 2,035,662 (+9,149) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,697 1,685 (+12) Vaccines administered 345,179 325,457 (+19,722) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 352 396 (-44) Total hospitalizations 13,648 13,576 (+72)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.