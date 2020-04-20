Utah ranks among the best states for working from home

This April 3, 2020 photo shows realtor Michelle Bushée posing at her desk while working from her home in Pittsburgh, Pa. Bushee has always been an avid planner. Her weeks used to be very busy but now the entire month of April is empty. (Nick Bushée via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals who have maintained employment have transformed their home living room into a work space.

Prior to the crisis only 25 percent of U.S. workers had worked from home, and less than 30 percent were able to do so. Despite the adjustment to navigating through an 8 hour workday while the kids are at home, Utah ranks fairly high for states most conducive to working from home.

According to a recent Wallethub report, the Beehive state comes in at number 7 out the 51 states for remote working. The data looked at the amount of employees working from home prior to COVID-19, to internet cost and cybersecurity. Other factors, such as how large and how crowded homes are, were also considered.

Working remotely in Utah:

6th – Share of Population Working from Home (pre-COVID-19)

13th – Households’s Internet Access

8th – Average Home Square Footage

9th – Average Retail Price of Electricity

28th – Internet Cost

Delaware ranked number one for Working from Home, while Alaska sits at the bottom of the list.

For some who have never worked from home, the transition may seem daunting, said Jill Gonzalez, Wallehub analyst.

” People who are working from home for the first time should treat it the same way as they would going to their place of work normally,” said Gonzalez. “It’s important to minimize distractions such as television, on a positive note workers could enjoy the benefits of getting a little extra sleep or preparing a more nutritious breakfast than they would while commuting.”

