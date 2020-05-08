Utah ranks #2 for fewest coronavirus restrictions

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Across the country, Americans have experienced a myriad of restrictions on their everyday lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with sections of the country that have began to reopen their economies, adapting to the “new normal” of resuming business is more glaring in some states more than others. Here in Utah, the state has recently shifted into a ‘moderate risk’ phase which eases some of the limitations outlined at the start of the pandemic.

Related: Governor clarifies conditions for social gatherings, gyms, salons and outdoor activities

Wallethub, a personal finance website, says in order to attempt a safe reopening of the economy, we need to:

Maintain social distancing measures, even as we resume activities.

Carefully track new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths to identify localized spikes and “retreat” as needed to contain spread.

Expand testing so that we better understand virus spread and immunity and can track at a highly localized level.

Many individuals are eager to regain their freedom to be out and about, as well as return to their place of employment if they’ve been laid-off. But, it’s important follow guidelines set by the state health officials. Related: Utah ranked #1 for difficulty in self-isolating during pandemic Wallethub says they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 key metrics using data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened. Source: WalletHub

Their study finds that Utah ranks at #2 for states with least amount of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Utah

1 st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 1 st – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 7 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 7 th – “Shelter in Place” Order

– “Shelter in Place” Order 1 st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 2nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

The Wallethub study found Hawaii as the state with the most coronavirus restrictions.

Have questions about coronavirus?

What others are clicking on: