Utah Policy: Majority of Utahns feel prepared for pandemic but lack confidence in national leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A new poll suggests many Utahn’s feel they are prepared to make it through the coronavirus pandemic but say they are not as confident about the national government’s response.

The poll, posted to @UtahPolicy, indicates 37% of households feel they are very and 56% feel somewhat prepared.

Utahn’s seem to have more faith in our states leaders vs the national government administration.

23% feel Governor Herbert is very prepared, 58% said he is somewhat prepared and 15% say he is not too prepared.

23% said they are confident in Trump’s administrations preparedness, 23% feel he is somewhat prepared and 31% say they do not feel he is prepared at all.

The highest numbers fell into the “somewhat prepared” when discussing themselves, Utah’s government, their neighbors, hospital staff, healthcare services and the airport.

