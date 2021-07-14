Utah pharmacist admits to giving out fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards

There have been multiple reports of the lamination process making the ink on the vaccination card illegible. (File/Getty)

(ABC4) – A Utah pharmacist has been accused of filling out and giving fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards on multiple occasions.

According to a disciplinary order filed with the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, pharmacist Bruce Whatcott admitted to seeing a “reluctant patient” in June that needed to be vaccinated for their job.

Whatcott was seen on camera filling out a COVID-19 vaccine card with information from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine vial, but “did not prepare a syringe or administer the vaccine.” He did, however, give the patient a filled-out vaccine card.

The order explains Whatcott admitted he completed the card and gave it to the patient. He reportedly defended his actions by saying “he was giving a reluctant patient ‘a choice.'” Additionally, Whatcott admitted to having giving out these cards on other occasions “when he felt the patient was apprehensive to get the vaccine.”

Whatcott’s “actions are harmful to the patient and others,” the filing states. Because he filled out cards with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s seal on them – making the cards a government form – the filing says Whatcott is in violation of Utah law.

According to the filing, Whatcott has surrendered his license to practice and will pay a $2,000 fine.