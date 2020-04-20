Utah pet owners in need during Covid-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With many Utahns losing jobs or being furloughed during the coronavirus outbreak, many pet owners are looking for a way to feed their furry friends. In wake of the pandemic, Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption is lending a hand.

“Many people are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 and will be

forced to make tough, financial decisions soon,” says Jamie Usry, Nuzzles & Co. executive director. “Sadly, many people begin to consider surrendering their pets to shelters when money gets tight because the cost of pet food or cat litter can be too much to handle.

Dog and cat food along with cat litter will be available for pick-up at the Nuzzle & Co. Rescue Ranch in Summit County seven days a week.

“During this crisis, shelters across the state simply can not handle an influx of animal surrenders from people who can not afford their pets’ care. Nuzzles & Co. wants to ensure that people and their pets are able to stay together during this crisis,” says Usry.

The Pop-up Pet Pantry will continue on in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis Counties through the rest of April and into May. Donations are also accepted at the same locations.

For exact locations of the Pop-up Pet Pantries, click here.