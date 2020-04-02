Utah partnering with Silicon Slopes for #TestUtahChallenge to double state’s COVID-19 testing capability

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a partnership with Silicon Slopes Serves called the #TestUtahChallenge to double the state’s COVID-19 daily testing ability.

As part of the challenge, officials will set up new testing facilities to increase results and gather data to better fight the virus.

In addition, there will be a Silicon Slopes Live Town Hall broadcast from their YouTube channel on Thursday to explain how TestUtah will work, who is involved, and how to participate.

Visit TestUtah.com to take the assessment and schedule a test.

The TestUtah Challenge allows every Utahn to complete the following three steps:

Complete an online assessment asking individuals about any symptoms, including mental health symptoms, they are experiencing

Following the assessment, individuals may receive an email with a unique code and recommending a nearby COVID-19 testing center based on if they qualify for a test.

The assessment will employ tracing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Utah.

All Utahns should take the assessment regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Any data provided by participants will be protected. The collected data will be used to track the spread of coronavirus throughout Utah.

