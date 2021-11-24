Utah: Over 1,800 new COVID cases, 13 more deaths ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 24, and 13 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,804 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 589,714.

Of today’s new cases, 394 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 229 cases in children ages 5-10, 83 cases in children ages 11-13, and 82 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,082,308 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 20,660 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,927,926 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,411.

UDOH reports a total of 7,161,024  total tests, an increase of 25,134 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,480 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,643. 

Deaths

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,470 total deaths.

  1. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  6. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive589,714587,911
Total people tested3,927,9263,915,515
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,4703,457
Vaccines administered4,082,3084,061,048
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19530536
Total hospitalizations25,64325,573

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 24

Image

