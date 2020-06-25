Utah on a travel advisory to NY, NJ, and Conn.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utahns beware if you head to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, you’ll need to go through a 14-day quarantine starting Thursday.

The governors out east say the advisory is for states with an infection rate of 10 percent or higher. Those states include but are not limited to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

Utahn Dave Wright said, “Kind of crazy, the hotbed of America with COVID-19 and they say we are worse. I don’t think so.”

At a press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined by New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to make the announcement.

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them,” said Gov. Cuomo.

“They are sending a message which is hostility and all that but it’s fine,” said Wright. “It’s their state, they can do what every they want. I disagree but its good for them I guess.”

Utahn Mohammad Khan was shocked by the move adding, “In a way yes and no, because I really can’t tell, I mean how many Utahns travel to New York and all that?”

The fines are steep if you’re caught breaking quarantine. The first violation is $2,000, the second violation is $5,000, and then it goes up to $10,000.

On Wednesday, Governor Gary Herbert says thanks for the concern but he’ll compare data of New York to Utah any day, adding:

“For most of the time what’s working has been working. Again I will compare our infection rates, our mortality rates, our economic expansion to New York any time. That doesn’t mean that we should put our head in the sand and ignore the red flag warning of increased infection rates. We are concerned about it. I expect everybody in the state should be concerned about it. If New York is concerned about it, that’s good too. We are concerned about what has happened in New York. We have certainly had a lot of people say we are not going to go there because of their high infection rates, and their mortality rates are four or five times higher than they are here in Utah. That being said it is just an indication of concern and we share that concern.”

Salt Lake City International Airport officials say they will help educate flyers about the travel advisory but say travelers going to those states should talk to their airlines.

The travel advisory begins at midnight Thursday.