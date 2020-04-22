Utah officials launch COVID-19 information/tracking app, plus other websites on market to track virus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced the launch of a new app which he said is meant to connect Utahns in an effort to accelerate COVID-19 tracing and testing efforts.

The new mobile app, ‘Healthy Together’, allows Utahns to check their own (or a loved ones) symptoms, it provides local testing sites, and an opt-in option for public health officials to trace the user’s location, in case they come in contact – unknowingly – with a positive person.

“So, if somebody has COVID-19, it can actually go back and trace who you bumped into and say, ‘By the way, you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 when you were at such and such a location,’” Herbert said.

“We know that the tried and true public health activities such as testing, case investigations, contact tracing and active monitoring do work to slow and stop a pandemic,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist. “And this app is going to compliment those efforts to increase our testing and to ensure we have a robust contact tracing program.”

While Utahns can download Healthy Together on their smart phone’s mobile app store, other website you can use to track COVID-19 in real time is through the Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University symptom map or on rt.live, a website that measures how fast the virus is growing.

