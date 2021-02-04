Utah officials give Feb. 4 statewide COVID-19 update

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s governor and other officials are set to give the first statewide COVID-19 update in February at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Governor Spencer Cox will again be joined by Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn for the update.

Since his last update, the state has seen a decline in new cases and hospitalizations and an uptick in vaccinations.

As of Wednesday, 350,000 positive COVID-19 tests had been confirmed in Utah. Over 345,000 vaccines have been administered in the state.

More vaccines are expected to be delivered to Utah through a push from the Biden administration to administer more vaccines.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 11 a.m.