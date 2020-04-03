Live Now
White House press briefing

Utah officials announce they are working with counties to set up quarantine and isolation sites in light of COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
governor gary herbert_3901179828745882046

Utah (ABC4 News) – During Friday’s daily COVID-19 update from Governor Gary Herbert, Jess Anderson, Commissioner of Public Safety, introduced details about setting up quarantine and isolation sites statewide as cases continue to increase in Utah. 

Anderson said that the state of Utah is working with county officials to open isolation facilities for individuals who contract COVID-19 and might not have proper isolation locations at which to stay. These locations will also be available to Utah’s homeless population or to those without a place to go, Anderson said. 

These areas are available to household members if proper isolation space is unavailable in their home. Officials will not release the location of these isolation facilities at this time. 

Anderson said the state of Utah has the capacity to house these individuals as it is made known to them.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Is there a vaccine for coronavirus?

Resources for the elderly with coronavirus

Video shows how coronavirus kills

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss