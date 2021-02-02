Utah Office of Tourism receives $1M in federal assistance

View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. – The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The state’s Office of Tourism has received a $1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to support Utah’s response to the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Tuesday release says the “deep and lasting impacts COVID-19 has had on the tourism industry, the 2020 CARES Act allowed the EDA to offer assistance, for the first time, to “travel and tourism-related marketing campaigns.”

Eligible projects needed to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, foster economic resiliency, and encourage the creation and retention of local jobs.

The Utah Office of Tourism says its two-year project has three components:

An industry training program

Destination recovery plans

An in-state marketing campaign

The grant, which is to be matched with $250,000 in state funds, is expected to create 256 high-pay and/or high-skill jobs.

“Our goal is to train the tourism industry in best-practices to thrive in a post-pandemic world, prepare our individual destinations for economic recovery, and encourage residents to travel responsibly in Utah” says Vicki Varela, Managing Director of Utah Office of Tourism. “These projects touch on all areas that COVID-19 has affected our work — business skills, community preparation, and mitigating the impact of visitation on our public lands.”

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, provides financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.