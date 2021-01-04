Utah offering free rapid COVID-19 testing in areas based on high positivity rates, other data

FILE – Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks with a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. A survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In need of COVID-19 testing? The Utah Department of Health is offering free rapid antigen testing across the state throughout the first week of January.

According to UDOH, the various locations for testing have been chosen based on high positivity rates, lower numbers of tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillace data.

These free testing clinics are available for anyone, even if you are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

UDOH is also encouraging anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested.

Those who which to be tested can register online. Officials say pre-registering will cut down on delays at the testing site.

If you are unable to register online, UDOH says you will be able to register at the testing site. Identification may be required.

“The goal of these testing clinics is to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms,” UDOH explains. “Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.”

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

Here’s where you can get tested this week:

Beaver County:

Beaver High School, 195 E Center St, Beaver, Friday, 1/8 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E Main St, Hyrum, Monday, 1/4 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/5 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price, Monday, 1/4 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/5 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Davis County:

Freeport Center, Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/6 and Thursday, 1/7 – 7 a.m. to noon (both days)

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross, Friday, 1/8 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duchesne County:

Union High School, 850 E Lagoon St, Roosevelt, Friday, 1/8 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emery County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W Main St, Castle Dale, Wednesday, 1/6 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/7 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, Moab, Monday, 1/4 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/5 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Juab County:

Juab High School, 802 N 650 E, Nephi, Friday, 1/8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9, 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S, West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Murray City School District Office Building #1, 5102 S. Commerce Drive Murray, Tuesday, 1/5 and Friday, 1/8 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Glendale Middle School Gym, 1430 W Andrew Ave, Salt Lake City, – Friday, 1/8 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corner Canyon High School, 12943 S 700 E, Draper, Friday 1/8 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/9 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, Monticello, Wednesday, 1/6 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/7 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

San Juan County Health Department, 735 S 200 W #2, Blanding, Friday 1/8 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 1/9 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanpete County:

North Sanpete Learning Center, 390 E 700 S, Mt Pleasant, Thursday 1/7 and Friday, 1/8 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Tooele County:

Stansbury Park High School, 5300 Aberdeen Ln, Stansbury Park, Tuesday 1/5 and Wednesday 1/6 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Utah County:

Spanish Fork High School, 99 N 300 W, Spanish Fork, Wednesday, 1/6 and Thursday, 1/7 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, 1/6 and Thursday, 1/7 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Lehi Junior High, 700 E Cedar Hollow Road, Lehi, Wednesday, 1/6and Thursday, 1/7 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Oak Canyon Junior High, 111 S 725 E, Lindon, Wednesday 1/6 and Thursday 1/7 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Center, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City, Monday, 1/4 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/5 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden School District, Building 8, 1950 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Monday 1/4 and Tuesday 1/5 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

UDOH says more locations will be added as additional testing teams become available.