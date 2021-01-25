Utah offering free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing during week of Jan. 25

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is continuing to offer free rapid antigen testing in many locations across the state.

UDOH says new sites are targeted each week based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some locations are drive-through while others are conducted in buildings.

Everyone visiting a testing site is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone older than the age of 5 can get tested a these free clinics, with or without symptoms of COVID-19. According to UDOH, anyone who has any symptoms, even mild ones, should come and get tested.

Before arriving at the site, UDOH asks that you register online. If you don’t, or are unable to, you will be able to register at the site, but it will take longer for you to be tested. Identification may be required.

These testing clinics aim to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms.

Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

To register for a TestUtah site, click here. To register for a UDOH/National Guard testing site, click here.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Beaver County:

Milford High School, 62 N 300 W, Milford (drive-through), Friday, 1/29 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/30 – 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price (drive-through), Monday, 1/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cache County:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N 300 W, Millville (drive-through), Friday, 1/29 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/30 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Duchesne County:

Duchesne County Centennial Event Center, 400 W 60 E, Duchesne (drive-through), Wednesday, 1/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/28 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emery County:

Stewart’s Market 621 E Main St, Castle Dale (drive-through), Friday, 1/29 and Saturday, 1/30, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days)

JWP River History Museum 1775 E Main Street, Green River (drive-through), Friday, 1/29 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 1/30 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntington Fire Department, 360 N Main St, Huntington, Wednesday, 1/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millard County:

Fillmore Family Medicine, 770 S. Hwy 99, Fillmore (drive-through), Wednesday, 1/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ace Hardware, 126 E Main St, Delta (drive-through), Monday, 1/25 and Tuesday, 1/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Salt Lake County:

Herriman High School, 11917 S Mustang Trail, Herriman (drive-through), Wednesday, 1/27 and Thursday, 1/28 – 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, Monticello (drive-through), Wednesday, 1/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/28 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield (drive-through), Monday, 1/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Monday, 1/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tooele County:

Enola Gay Hanger, 10th Street, Wendover (drive-through), Monday, 1/25 –12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wendover Fire Station, 151 9th Street, Wendover (drive-through), Tuesday, 1/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Uintah County:

Uintah High School, 1880 W 500 N, Vernal (drive-through), Friday, 1/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/30 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Cache County:

Cache County School District Office (Testing will be held in rooms Cache 1 and 2. Please enter in the back east Entrance of the building, 84 E 2400 N, North Logan, Monday, 1/25 and Tuesday, 1/26 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/27 and Friday, 1/29 – 7 a.m. to noon (both days) Saturday, 1/30 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs) Woods Cross, Friday, 1/29 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 1/30 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cottonwood High School, 5715 1300 E, Murray, Wednesday, 1/27 and Thursday, 1/28, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (both days)

Utah County:

Frontier Middle School, 1427 E Mid Valley Rd, Eagle Mountain, Wednesday, 1/27 and Thursday, 1/28 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Avenue, Provo, Thursday, 1/28 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 1/29 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

UCCU Center, Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S and 1200 W by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 1/26 and Wednesday, 1/27 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days). Saturday, 1/30 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nebo School District, 161 E 400 N, Salem, Monday, 1/25 and Friday, 1/29 – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (both days)

Washington County:

Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S 100 W, Hurricane, Tuesday, 1/26 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Clara Fire Station, 2365 Rachel Dr (drive-through), Santa Clara, Wednesday, 1/27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. Be sure to look in spam or junk mail. UDOH says you may also want to try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.