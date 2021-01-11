Utah offering free rapid antigen COVID-19 testing in 21 counties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is offering free rapid antigen testing at numerous locations throughout the state as COVID-19 activity persists.

The CDC recently ranked Utah in the top five for having the worst daily average of new COVID-19 cases reported. Utah’s southern neighbor, Arizona, topped out that list.

UDOH says these rapid antigen testing sites are selected based on high positivity rates, lower numbers of tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data.

Some locations will be drive-through while others will be conducted in buildings. Officials encourage everyone to continue to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. UDOH also encourages anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to come and get tested.

Before getting tested, UDOH asks that you register online. If you don’t register online or are unable to register online, you will be able to register at the site, but it will take longer. Identification may be required.

UDOH reports that the goal of these testing clinics is to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, which means PCR tests are better at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has a small amount of virus in their body. UDOH says that if an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

According to UDOH, your test results will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19results@utah.gov between 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. The email may go to your spam or junk folder.

If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

Locations selected for testing for the week of Jan. 11 include:

Beaver County:

Beaver High School, 195 E Center St, drive-through, Beaver, Friday, 1/15 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16 – 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E Main St, drive-through, Hyrum, Monday, 1/11 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/12 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, drive-through, Price, Monday, 1/11 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/12 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Davis County:

Freeport Center, C5 Freeport West (west side of the Freeport Center. From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/13 and Thursday, 1/14 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days)

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs) Woods Cross, Friday, 1/15 and Saturday, 1/16 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Duchesne County:

Union High School, 850 E Lagoon St, drive-through, Roosevelt, Friday, 1/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emery County:

Huntington Fire Department, 360 N Main St, drive-through, Huntington, Wednesday, 1/13 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/14 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W Main St, drive-through, Castle Dale, Wednesday, 1/13 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/14 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Garfield County:

Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante, Friday, 1/15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic, Friday, 1/15 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Panguitch High School, 390 E 100 S, Panguitch, Friday, 1/15 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, drive-through, Moab, Monday, 1/11 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/12 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Iron County:

Parowan High School Gym, 168 N Main St, Parowan, Saturday, 1/16 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Juab County:

Juab High School, 802 N 650 E, (inside in the Commons area) Nephi, Friday, 1/15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16, 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kane County:

Kanab Center, 20 N 100 E, Kanab, 1/14 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Valley High, 150 N Center Street, Orderville. 1/14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Millard County:

Fillmore Family Medicine, 77 S. Hwy 99, drive-through, Fillmore, Monday, 1/11 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, 1/12 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Morgan County:

Morgan County Building, 48 W Young Street, Morgan, Tuesday. 1/12 and Wednesday, 1/13 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Glendale Middle School Gym, 1430 W Andrew Ave, Salt Lake City, – Friday, 1/15 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corner Canyon High School, 12943 S 700 E, in front of the Commons area, Draper, Friday 1/15 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, drive-through, Monticello, Wednesday, 1/13 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/14 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

San Juan County Health Department, 735 S 200 W #2, drive-through, Blanding, Friday 1/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 1/16 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanpete County:

North Sanpete Learning Center, 390 E 700 S, Mt Pleasant, Thursday 1/14 and Friday, 1/15 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, drive-through, Richfield, Friday, 1/15 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/16 – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tooele County:

Stansbury Park High School, 5300 Aberdeen Ln, Stansbury Park, Tuesday 1/12 and Wednesday 1/13 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Utah County:

Spanish Fork High School, 99 N 300 W, Spanish Fork, Wednesday, 1/13 and Thursday, 1/14 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, 1/13 and Thursday, 1/14 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Lehi Junior High, 700 E Cedar Hollow Road, Lehi, Wednesday, 1/13 and Thursday, 1/14 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Lindon Community Center, 25 North Main Street, drive-through, Lindon, Wednesday 1/13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/14 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Center, 415 Southfield Road, (drive-through) Heber City, Monday, 1/11 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, 1/12 and Wednesday 1/13 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 1/14 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weber County:

Ogden School District, Building 8, 1950 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Monday 1/11 and Tuesday 1/12 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

More locations will be added as additional testing teams become available.

For other testing locations, visit UDOH’s website.