Utah not a safe state during COVID-19, says new report

(ABC4) – As of mid-April, nearly a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With vaccinations serving as an essential component for full reopening of the economy, a recent report from WalletHub shows which states are the safest in regards to COVID-19. The report looks at five key metrics across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Metrics include:

Rates of COVID-19 transmission

Positive testing

Hospitalizations and death

Share of the eligible population getting vaccinated

Utah was ranked among the least safe – 46th, to be exact. The Beehive State comes in just behind its western neighbor Nevada and just ahead of New York.

Here is a list of the safest and least safe states, according to WalletHub’s report.

Safest Least Safe 1. New Hampshire 42. Nebraska 2. Hawaii 43. Delaware 3. Alaska 44. Louisiana 4. Kansas 45. Nevada 5. Vermont 46. Utah 6. Rhode Island 47. New York 7. Maine 48. West Virginia 8. Massachusetts 49. New Jersey 9. Oregon 50. Michigan 10. Washington 51. Georgia

WalletHub reports Utah has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates. As of April 15, over 2,160 Utahns have died from COVID-19.

Additionally, WalletHub reports that more Democratic states are safer during COVID-19 than primarily Republican states, saying the average rank for blue states is 24.46 while red states average a ranking of 27.60.

To view the full report, visit WalletHub’s site.