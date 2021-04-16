Utah not a safe state during COVID-19, says new report

(ABC4) – As of mid-April, nearly a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
With vaccinations serving as an essential component for full reopening of the economy, a recent report from WalletHub shows which states are the safest in regards to COVID-19. The report looks at five key metrics across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Metrics include:
- Rates of COVID-19 transmission
- Positive testing
- Hospitalizations and death
- Share of the eligible population getting vaccinated
Utah was ranked among the least safe – 46th, to be exact. The Beehive State comes in just behind its western neighbor Nevada and just ahead of New York.
Here is a list of the safest and least safe states, according to WalletHub’s report.
|Safest
|Least Safe
|1. New Hampshire
|42. Nebraska
|2. Hawaii
|43. Delaware
|3. Alaska
|44. Louisiana
|4. Kansas
|45. Nevada
|5. Vermont
|46. Utah
|6. Rhode Island
|47. New York
|7. Maine
|48. West Virginia
|8. Massachusetts
|49. New Jersey
|9. Oregon
|50. Michigan
|10. Washington
|51. Georgia
WalletHub reports Utah has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates. As of April 15, over 2,160 Utahns have died from COVID-19.
Additionally, WalletHub reports that more Democratic states are safer during COVID-19 than primarily Republican states, saying the average rank for blue states is 24.46 while red states average a ranking of 27.60.
To view the full report, visit WalletHub’s site.