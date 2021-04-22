Utah nears 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 472 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 22.

There is one new virus-related deaths.

A total of 394,334 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,512,546 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,650 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,525,584 total tests, an increase of 16,394 since yesterday.

In total, 1,985,296 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 34,402 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 386 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.96%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,004.

Officials report 2,178 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 394,334 393,862 Total people tested 2,512,546 2,505,996 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,178 2,177 Vaccines administered 1,985,296 1,950,894 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 146 Total hospitalizations 16,004 15,981

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22