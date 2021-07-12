Utah nears 2.4K COVID-19 deaths, adds over 1.2K cases since Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 12.
Here is a breakdown of the cases since Friday:
- 495 on 7/9
- 486 on 7/10
- 264 on 7/11
According to UDOH, seven cases have been removed from previous days through new data.
There are six new virus-related deaths since Friday.
A total of 420,214 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,834,431 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,835.
UDOH reports a total of 5,171,309 total tests, an increase of 14,294 tests.
In total, 2,915,971 total vaccines have been administered, which is 13,951 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.
There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,822.
UDOH is reporting 2,399 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|420,214
|418,976
|Total people tested
|2,834,431
|2,825,596
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,399
|2,393
|Vaccines administered
|2,915,971
|2,902,020
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|220
|237
|Total hospitalizations
|17,822
|17,757