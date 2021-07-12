Utah nears 2.4K COVID-19 deaths, adds over 1.2K cases since Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 12.

Here is a breakdown of the cases since Friday:

495 on 7/9

486 on 7/10

264 on 7/11

According to UDOH, seven cases have been removed from previous days through new data.

There are six new virus-related deaths since Friday.

A total of 420,214 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,834,431 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,835.

UDOH reports a total of 5,171,309 total tests, an increase of 14,294 tests.

In total, 2,915,971 total vaccines have been administered, which is 13,951 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,822.

UDOH is reporting 2,399 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 420,214 418,976 Total people tested 2,834,431 2,825,596 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,399 2,393 Vaccines administered 2,915,971 2,902,020 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 220 237 Total hospitalizations 17,822 17,757

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 8