Utah nears 2.4K COVID-19 deaths, adds over 1.2K cases since Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 12.

Here is a breakdown of the cases since Friday:

  • 495 on 7/9
  • 486 on 7/10
  • 264 on 7/11 

According to UDOH, seven cases have been removed from previous days through new data.

There are six new virus-related deaths since Friday.

A total of 420,214 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,834,431 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,835.

UDOH reports a total of 5,171,309 total tests, an increase of 14,294 tests.

In total, 2,915,971 total vaccines have been administered, which is 13,951 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 447 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%. 

There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,822. 

UDOH is reporting 2,399 total deaths.

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayFriday
Total Utahns testing positive420,214418,976
Total people tested2,834,4312,825,596
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3992,393
Vaccines administered2,915,9712,902,020
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19220237
Total hospitalizations17,82217,757
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 8
