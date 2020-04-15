Utah National Guard working to support coronavirus efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Utah’s National Guard has provided 81 soldiers and airmen to local health departments.
- 20 linguists translate documents into dozens of languages for the Utah Health Department
- Two members of the Utah National Guard were appointed by the governor to assist as part of the Utah Economic Response Task Force Plan, “Utah Leads Together”
- 20 soldiers are assisting in a trace-back mission with the COVID-19 task force to contact civilians who have tested positive for the coronavirus
- About 20 members of the Utah National Guard helped load humanitarian aid supplies onto an Ecuadorian cargo aircraft
- Other members are making over 2,000 masks to help National Guard members comply with the Department of Defense’s guidelines on face coverings
- Soldiers and airmen are providing critical staff capabilities in logistics planning, augmentation, analytical planning and operations
“These Soldiers and Airmen bring significant skill to this challenge and are at their best when they are supporting their fellow Utahans,” said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general, Utah Army National Guard. “We stand ready to help our state, by helping our neighbors.”
The Utah National Guard has been fully involved at the local, state and federal levels in planning and executing the nation’s response to coronavirus.
