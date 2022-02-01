Utah National Guard to assist long-term care facilities amid COVID shortage

U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand watch in Washington D.C., Jan 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59thPresidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4) – Amid the continued rise in Omicron cases, Utah health officials are requesting additional help during the crisis.

The Utah National Guard’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force will be stepping in to help. Around 50 National Guard members will be deployed to assist long-term care facilities across Utah.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) says increases in Omicron infections has caused system-wide staff shortages throughout hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“Utah National Guard members have provided invaluable assistance to the UDOH during the

pandemic across multiple mission areas,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, Utah Department of

Health deputy director. “We appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Guard members will be assigned work at a facility for one to two weeks at a time while rotating to other facilities as needed. Service members will attend a two-day training course where upon completion, members will meet the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements to provide nursing-aide-related services under the general supervision of a licensed nurse.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are dedicated to supporting the state of Utah and our health care community partners,” said Brig. Gen. Dar Craig, director of the joint staff. “We are proud to do our part to alleviate the burden of health care facilities affected by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.”